Lori Harvey deletes Michael B. Jordan’s pictures from Instagram after split

File Footage

Lori Harvey has removed every picture that featured her ex-boyfriend Michael B. Jordon from her Instagram after heartbreaking split.

The model seems to have deleted all photos of the Black Panther star after they both unfollowed each other on the photo sharing app.

However, Jordon still has pictures of his ex-girlfriend on his feed, including images of their red carpet debut at Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party.

An insider previously revealed to People Magazine that the two have parted ways after dating for 1.5 years.

"Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken," a source spilled to the publication. "They still love each other."

The source added, "Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term.”

“He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time," the publication further shared. "They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."



