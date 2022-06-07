Kourtney Kardashian is ‘proud’ of Travis Barker’s son as he graduates high school

Kourtney Kardashian showered love on Travis Barker's eldest son Landon Asher as he graduates high school.
Taking to Instagram, the Blink-182 drummer paid a sweet tribute for his son as he dropped some black and white photos.
“So proud of you @landonasherbarker,” the musician captioned the post.
He added, “It has been a great pleasure and honor to raise you and I can’t wait to witness all the amazing things you’re going to do and become.”
Concluding his post, Barker wrote, “Congratulations on graduating, I love you.”
In the comment section, Barker’s new wife and Landon’s stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, wrote, “I am so proud of you @landonasherbarker!!”
Reacting to the post, Landon replied, “I Love you!”
Barker is father to two kids, Landon and daughter Alabama, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The two were previously married for four years from 2004 – 2008.
He shares a special bond with Moakler’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya from her previous marriage to Oscar De La Hoya.
The 46-year-old is now also a step-father to Kardashian and her ex-Scott Disick’s three kids; Mason, Penelope, and Reign.
