Amber Heard sister breaks silence on verdict in Johnny Depp defamation case

Amber Heard sister Whitney Henriquez has spoken out for the first time on Johnny Depp bombshell defamation trial and jury’s verdict against the Aquaman actress.
In a lengthy Instagram post, Whitney extended her support to Amber Heard, saying “I still stand with you, sissy.”
She further said, “Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors.
“We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless. I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side.”
“I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side… #istandwithamberheard,” Whitney Henriquez concluded.
Prince Charles reportedly threw a special reception party during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot last month at Castello Brown fortress in Portofino
Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian shares her video to Instagram which shows off her natural skin
Victoria Beckham re-shared her husband David Beckham's cake baking post on her Instagram Story
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest son, Prince Louis had an 'incredible' time at the Queen's Jubilee
Vanessa Hudgens speaks on High School representation in both shows at 2022 MTV Awards