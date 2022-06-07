Pakistani senators to protest outside Indian Embassy on Friday

BJP leaders whose controversial remarks have been widely condemned by the Muslim states. — Indian media

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday announced that senators would register protest in front of the Indian Embassy against the blasphemous remarks by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders after Friday prayers.

Responding to a suggestion of Senator Maulana Atta ur Rehman, Chairman Senate announced that parliamentarians would register their protest in front of the Indian Embassy soon after the Friday prayer.

India is under fire over the blasphemous remarks made by two ruling party leaders with major Muslim nations demanding a public apology from the Indian government.

Several Gulf states summoned Indian diplomats and registered strong protests, seeking action against the BJP members.

On Monday, the Foreign Office handed over India a strong demarche over the blasphemous remarks and conveyed Pakistan’s categorical rejection and condemnation of the highly blasphemous remarks about the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The Indian Charge d’ Affaires was told that these remarks were totally unacceptable and had not only deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan but of Muslims across the world, the FO said.

The Indian diplomat was further told that Pakistan deplores the belated and perfunctory disciplinary actions taken by the BJP government against the said officials, which cannot assuage the pain caused to the Muslim sentiments.

"Pakistan is deeply concerned at the alarming rise in communal violence and hatred against the Muslims in India.

Muslims are being systematically stigmatised, marginalised and subjected to a well-orchestrated onslaught from radical Hindu mobs with full connivance and support of the security apparatus across various states in India," the FO said in its statement.