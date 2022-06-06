David Beckham gets into Platinum Jubilee celebration spirit, bakes delicious cake

David Beckham is flaunting amazing skills as he is celebrating the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in all festive spirit.

On Sunday, the legendary football player, 47, got into the festive celebrations spirit and baked a delicious Victoria Sponge cake.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the Manchester United star showed off his baking skills as he posted a series of four pictures showing the different stages of baking.

He, then, posed for a selfie with his finished masterpiece. David smirked as he posed topless while holding the cake platform and captioned the picture, "Platinum Jubilee Victoria sponge. Yes, it was made by me!!

He also tagged his wife Victoria and asked her whether she fancies "a piece", as he held up the homemade cake.

The former Spice Girl star then shared David's post on her Instagram, with an emoticon of a brunette woman surrounded by love hearts.