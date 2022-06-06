Salman Khan receives death threat in anonymous letter, police reveal

Salman Khan recently received a threat letter on Sunday after which Mumbai Police lodged a First Information Report (FIR), according to ANI News agency.
Reportedly, the anonymous letter came in days after Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was killed allegedly by the members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who had already given warning to the Sultan actor in 2018 in connection with the black-buck killing case.
The Police informed the media that the Bharat star’s father found the anonymous letter on a bench where “he sits daily after morning jog”. They further revealed that “an unsigned letter issuing threats to the actor” was found near Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand promenade yesterday. The probe is underway.
In latest development, the Maharashtra Home Department has beefed up security around the actor's apartment.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan is back to tinsel town after attending the grand IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi.
He will next be seen in movies including Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
