50 Cent roasts Madonna over risque photos: 'tell her to chill out please'

50 Cent once again aimed at Madonna over her risque photos after apologising for his similar comments last year.

The Queen of Pop recently took to Instagram to leave fans jaw-dropped with a series of her posing on a bed as she slid into a Versace robe, thigh-high stockings and sunglasses.

The 63-year-old singer captioned the post, "Jet-lag……..”

Reacting to the photos, the hip-hop star mocked the singer by sharing the photos on his account.

He wrote alongside the pictures, "I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tells her to chill out please.”

Not only this, the rapper, real name Curtis James Jackson III, also added pictures of aliens to the scathing post.

Last year in December, the rapper called her 'funniest' to be posting such pictures at her age.

Madonna hit back at 50 Cent's remarks by expressing, “You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!”

The 46-year-old rapper offered an apology for his criticism followed by Madonna's lengthy video post in which she accepted 50 Cent's apology.