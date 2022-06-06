Pak vs WI: West Indian team arrives in Pakistan to play ODI series

The West Indies cricket team will arrive in Islamabad today. Photo: file

MULTAN: The West Indies cricket team on Monday arrived in Pakistan to play three ODIs against the home side as part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches at the Multan Cricket Stadium (MCS).

As per the details, the West Indies ODI squad headed by skipper Nicholas Pooran landed at the Islamabad International Airport this morning. Later the visitors departed for Multan via a chartered flight where they will play three limited-overs matches on June 8, 10 and 12 at the iconic stadium after a gap of 14 years.

The city has been host to some memorable contests since it first staged an international match in 2001 when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 264 run in a Test that began on 29 August.

Pakistan arrived in Multan on Sunday and the West Indies will reach today for what promises to be an exciting and action-packed series with 30 points up for grabs.

When Nicholas Pooran leads his men out on the field on 8 June, it would mark the second instance of a West Indies side taking the field at the MCS in ODIs. The two sides last played at the MCS on 13 December 2006 with Marlon Samuels’ breezy 100 not out off 99 balls securing a seven-wicket win for the tourists.

The picturesque Multan stadium has hosted seven ODIs with Pakistan winning four. In its inaugural ODI, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 137 runs in September 2003. The two sides also played the last ODI at the venue to date, which the hosts won by seven wickets.

In the second ODI here on 30 September 2004, Pakistan had recorded the biggest win, in terms of runs, at the venue when they defeated Zimbabwe by 144 runs.

India and South Africa are the other two sides to have played here. Both came out victorious with India recording a five-wicket win in February 2006 and South Africa winning by seven wickets in October 2007.

ODI records at MCS

Opener Yasir Hameed has scored the most runs at this venue, smashing 197 runs in four innings, followed by former Pakistan captain and local star Inzamam-ul-Haq (178).

Including Samuels, four batters have scored centuries at the MCS. The other three are Pakistan’s Abdul Razzaq and Yasir Hameed, and Bangladesh’s Shakib-ul-Hasan.

While spinners Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi, with six wickets each, have the most scalps in international 50-over contests at the MCS, India’s RP Sing – with four for 40 – has the best bowling figures for a fast bowler here.

Squads

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper/batter), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper/batter), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood.

West Indies:

Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.