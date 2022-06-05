Vikings: Lagertha and Gunnhild reunite in Iceland

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick is visiting her "Viking" homeland Iceland where she reunited with her co-star Ragga Ragnars .
Ragga, an Icelandic actress, played the role of Gunnhild who goes on to become the wife of the King of Kattegat, Bjorn Ironside.
Winnick, who played the role of Lagertha in the hit TV series, is currently visiting Iceland and met her co-star there.
Taking to Instagram, Winnick shared a picture with Ragga and wrote, " in the land of ice and fire with the Queen of Iceland."
