Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘will need media to elevate careers’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly in a desperate sprint for media coverage because it can ‘elevate their careers.

This claim has been made by Hollywood Raw’s Adam Glyn during his interview with royal expert Kinsey Schofield.

While speaking of Prince Harry’s presence, he was quoted saying, “From what I’m seeing right now, I do think they’re [Meghan and Harry] hanging low, but I think that it is strategic.”

According to Express UK he added, “I do think eventually they’re going to need the media to elevate their careers since they’re not involved with the Royal Family anymore.”

He also added, “But I do think that they really are hanging low — we don’t see many photos of them anymore. “

“And if you don’t want to be seen, you won’t be seen. They stay out of the way, they’re only seen when they go to a big event. So I think they’re backing up what they said they were going to do, for now.”