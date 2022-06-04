Millie Bobby Brown unveils 'marriage pact' with Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp

Millie Bobby Brown unveils 'marriage pact' with Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things best friends, will not mind marrying one another.

Speaking in a recent interview, Millie, who plays El on the hit series, admitted that she might end up marrying Noah if they are both single at 40.

She added that she has made the marriage pact with the co-star.

"We said if we're not married by 40, we'll get married together," Brown told MTV News. "Because we'd be good roomies."

Added Noah, 17: "We would."

But the duo went on to insist that their wedding would be "completely platonic."

"No kids, though, cause I could not deal with a child of yours," Millie playfully told Noah.

Schnapp agreed: "That's my deal-breaker. No kids."

Millie is currently dating Jake Bongiovi, with whom she also walked Stranger Things 4 premiere red carpet.