Pakistan needs political dialogue to move forward, Abbasi advises PM Shehbaz

PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Photo: AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: In view of the ongoing economic crisis and tense political environment in the country, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has advised Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to start a political dialogue to steer the country out of the situation.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Khaqan Abbasi said that PM Shahbaz Sharif should invite all the political parties to build a political consensus at the earliest.

He asked if abuses and provoking people to attack will help run the country’s system.

“There should be dialogue to run the country’s affairs,” said Abbasi.

“We have to decide that it is politics, not enmity,” said the former prime minister.



He suggested that all the political parties should sit together, lay down principles and make way for the political system in the country.

Referring to the country’s fragile economy, Abbasi said “Election is not a solution to anything today.” He said politics should be used to protect the country's interests.



The country will suffer if the political leadership fails to reach a consensus amid the economic crisis, feared the PML-N leader. He urged the political leadership that their personal ego should not prevail over national interest.

‘Not interested in filing treason case’

Meanwhile, speaking on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath on Friday, Khaqan Abbasi said they are not interested in filing a treason case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

His statement came a day after a special committee meeting of the cabinet had deliberated over filing treason cases against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in connection with the violence and hate speeches made by them during the "Azadi March".

He said they do not want to get engaged in the game of labelling political rivals as traitors.

The PML-N leader said, “I haven't heard about the treason case, however, everyone knows that President Arif Alvi, Imran Khan and his other companions have violated the constitution.”

“Every leader of the Opposition was arrested in fake cases during the Imran Khan’s government, but we don’t want to get entangled in such a game of filing treason cases against political rivals as we have a bigger challenge to stabilise the country’s economy,” he added.