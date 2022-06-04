Prince Harry, William’s similarity at Jubilee service analysed by body language expert

file footage

Prince Harry and Prince William attended the Queen’s Jubilee service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, and an expert says there were some key similarities in their demeanor at the event.



Talking to FEMAIL soon after the service, body language expert Judi James shared her thoughts about the two royals relying on their wives for support at the important royal engagement.

As per James: “William and Harry seemed to share one trait: both seemed to lean on the strength of their wives for emotional support as they appeared in public under the same roof for the first time since Philip’s service.”

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry and William remained stoic at the event when it came to each other, with both royals reportedly looking forward and avoiding looking at each other when passing in the cathedral’s pews.