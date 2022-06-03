Prince William, Kate avoid Prince Harry, Meghan as they sit across them at service

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton sat across from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Friday’s thanksgiving service for the Queen’s Jubilee, and according to reports, the foursome avoided looking at each other.



The special service, planned as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years as monarch, marked the first time that the Cambridges and Sussexes were seen together at the same event since 2020’s Commonwealth Day service, just days before Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal life.

As per People magazine, as Prince William and Kate made their way to their seats at the St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, they passed Prince Harry and Meghan’s pew, however, kept their eyes forward.

Prince Harry also reportedly avoided looking at his brother directly, keeping his eyes forward as well.

Meghan and Harry arrived in the UK on Wednesday for the Queen’s jubilee in what marks the first time they have returned as a family since Megxit.

While it has been reported that the Queen has already met them and their daughter Lilibet, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are yet to be seen with the monarch; the Queen pulled out of Friday’s service after complaining of ‘discomfort’ the day before.