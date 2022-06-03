Amber Heard’s lawyer claims Johnny Depp ‘suppressed evidence’ at trial: ‘Rigged!’

Amber Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft has accused Johnny Depp of having “suppressed” some vital evidence that could have turned the tides in the case.

She began by explaining how key aspects of the libel case with The Sun were deemed ‘off-limits’ despite being ‘key’ to understanding the case as a whole.

“It's a tale of two trials,” Bredehoft began the interview by telling the Today Show.

“Johnny Depp brought a suit in the U.K. for the same case, and the burden of proof was easier for him there — The Sun had to actually prove that it was true.”

“And the court found there, and we weren't allowed to tell the jury this, but the court found that Mr Depp has committed at least 12 acts of domestic violence, including sexual violence, against Amber.”

“So what did Depp's team learn from this? Demonize Amber and suppress the evidence. We had an enormous amount of evidence that was suppressed in this case that was in the U.K. case. In the U.K. case, when it came in, Amber won; Mr Depp lost.”

“They were able to suppress the medical records, which were very significant because they showed a pattern going all the way back to 2012 of Amber reporting this to her therapist, for example.”

“We had a significant amount of texts including from Mr Depp's assistants, saying, 'When I told him he kicked you, he cried. He is so sorry.' That didn't come in.”

Before concluding she also added, “We weren't allowed to tell them about the U.K. judgement, so the damages [are] completely skewed. There are no damages. It stopped at November 2, 2020, when the judgment came down in the U.K.”