New Zealand include Boult as they bat against England in 1st Test

Trent Boult. Photo: AFP/file

LONDON: New Zealand included the recently-arrived Trent Boult in their side for the first Test at Lord's on Thursday as captain Kane Williamson opted to bat against an England team playing their opening match under new captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

Left-arm paceman Boult only joined the squad on Monday after playing in last weekend's Indian Premier League final but was selected by the reigning World Test champions as a member of a pace attack also including Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson.

"You always consider the options but we'll have a bat first and try to make use of the pitch first up," Williamson told BBC Radio after winning the toss.

"Trent Boult is going to play."

Stokes, speaking before the sun came out over the 'Home of Cricket', said: "We were going to bat first but we looked this morning and it's not the worst toss to lose.

"It's a bit damp and we'll see what Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad and all our bowlers can do."

England have won just one of their last 17 Tests, a woeful run that is reflected in the fact they are currently bottom of the World Test Championship table.

They named their side for this first of a three-match series on Wednesday, with veteran quicks Anderson and Broad — England's two most successful all-time Test bowlers with 1,177 wickets between them — recalled.

The pair were controversially left out of the West Indies tour squad earlier this year.

England also gave a Test debut to in-form fast bowler Matthew Potts, a county colleague of Stokes at Durham, amid an injury crisis that had ruled out several seamers including Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Ollie Robinson.

This was England's first match under their new leadership duo of Stokes and McCullum, himself a former New Zealand captain.

"As a mate I'm interested to see how Brendon McCullum goes as head coach," said Williamson. "I'm sure he'll have a process and a big picture he's working towards."

Thorpe tribute

All-rounder Stokes took over after Joe Root stood down at the end of a five-year reign that culminated in series losses away to Australia and the West Indies, with a 4-0 Ashes reverse leading to Chris Silverwood being sacked as England coach.

Stokes wore a playing shirt Thursday emblazoned with the name and cap number (564) of Graham Thorpe, the former England batsman.

Thorpe, who won 100 Test caps and lost his job as England's assistant coach after the Ashes, is currently seriously ill.

"Me wearing the shirt on behalf of me and the England cricket team is support for him, his wife, his kids and family," said Stokes.

"We all love Thorpey and he means a hell of a lot to us. Everyone is aware that Graham is unfortunately very unwell in hospital at the moment."

Teams

England: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wkt), Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wkt), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Michael Gough (ENG)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)



