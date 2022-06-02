 
close
Thursday June 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

10 million people react to Johnny Depp's statement after defamation lawsuit verdict

10 million people react to Johnny Depp's statement after defamation lawsuit verdict

By Web Desk
June 02, 2022
10 million people react to Johnny Depps statement after defamation lawsuit verdict

Shorty after winning the defamation lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard  Johnny Depp issued a statement on social media.

Within five hours, more than 10 million people liked his Instagram post which contained his statement.

10 million people react to Johnny Depps statement after defamation lawsuit verdict


10 million people react to Johnny Depps statement after defamation lawsuit verdict

A US jury Wednesday found both Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard liable for defamation -- but sided more strongly with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star following an intense trial riding on bitterly contested allegations of domestic abuse.

The verdict capped a bitterly-fought six-week trial riding on lurid claims and counterclaims of between the Hollywood celebrities.

The seven-member jury in Virginia awarded the 58-year-old actor $15 million in damages after finding that a 2018 article penned by Heard on her experience of "sexual violence" was defamatory to Depp.