10 million people react to Johnny Depp's statement after defamation lawsuit verdict

Shorty after winning the defamation lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard Johnny Depp issued a statement on social media.

Within five hours, more than 10 million people liked his Instagram post which contained his statement.





A US jury Wednesday found both Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard liable for defamation -- but sided more strongly with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star following an intense trial riding on bitterly contested allegations of domestic abuse.

The verdict capped a bitterly-fought six-week trial riding on lurid claims and counterclaims of between the Hollywood celebrities.

The seven-member jury in Virginia awarded the 58-year-old actor $15 million in damages after finding that a 2018 article penned by Heard on her experience of "sexual violence" was defamatory to Depp.