'Azadi March': PTI writes to UN demanding probe into 'state excesses, human rights violations'

PTI activists run with batons amid the tear gas smokes fired by police to prevent them from attending the protest march in Islamabad on May 26, 2022. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: The PTI on Wednesday wrote to the United Nations (UN), demanding an "independent and impartial investigation" into the "state excesses and human rights violations" during the party's "Azadi March".

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari wrote a letter to the relevant UN officials regarding the media censorship and violence during the "Azadi March" on May 24-25.



According to the letter, the former minister told the UN officials that Pakistan has been engulfed in a "political crisis" since the ouster of Imran Khan from the prime minister's office.

She also added that the country is facing public anger "reflected in huge rallies" after the Imran Khan-led government was ousted through a "regime change scheme".

Mazari also shared that the PTI government was replaced by a politician who is "involved in multiple money laundering cases and is out on bail".



The letter stated that the government "backed by the establishment" had taken "repressive measures" against the "Azadi march".



The UN was also told that the and federal government began a crackdown against the PTI workers and leaders in Sindh and Punjab that were "supported by rangers".

Talking about the raids by the government, the former minister wrote that the government violated human rights and "used force against unarmed and peaceful civilians in Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad".

Rubber bullets and tear gas were used and the roads and transportation were blocked, said the letter, adding that the law enforcement agencies broke the vehicles of the party workers and attacked them and later registered several cases against them.

The PTI in its letter also put forward its five demands to the UN:

