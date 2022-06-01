Priyanka Chopra mourns singer KK’s untimely demise

Renowned Indian singer KK’s shocking death has left everyone devastated.

Following the news broke out tributes for the late star started pouring in.

From Kareena Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar to Karan Johar, several Bollywood artists expressed their shock as they pay their condolences on the singer’s death.

Amid all, global icon Priyanka Chopra joined fellow stars to express her condolences to the star and honour his memory.

The Sky Is Pink actor tweeted,” Gone too soon. Condolences to @jyothykk, Nakul, Taamara and everyone who grieves today. Rest in Power KK.”

On Tuesday night, the Pyaar Ke Pal hit-maker was performing at a college festival at Nazrul Mancha Auditorium. After the concert, the musician reportedly complained of chest pain and collapsed on the stairs.

Following his ill health, the 53-year-old singer was taken to CMRI hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.