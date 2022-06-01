Prince William, Harry in line for ‘frosty reuinion’ as Jubilee draws near

Royal experts warn of an incoming “frosty reunion” for Prince William and Prince Harry as Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee draws near.
This prediction has been offered by royal expert Angela Levin during an interview with MailOnline.
She was quoted telling the outlet, “I think the St Paul's service is going to be very stressful for the royals, especially for William and Catherine, who feel they [the Sussexes] have badly let down the Royal Family.”
Before concluding she also admitted, “It will be just as frosty as the Commonwealth Service in 2020. The brothers will look serious and I suspect Meghan's Hollywood smile will be fixed.”
