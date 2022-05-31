Queen Gold State Coach spotted in rare sighting after 20 years in London

Queen Platinum Jubilee celebration rehearsals are being carried out with the utmost zeal.

After 20 long years, the monarch's Gold State Coach was spotted in London as members of the Armed Forces participated in the final rehearsal of Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Troops were seen marching down The Maill carrying flags of the Commonwealth nations.

Personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force were present as they marched through London at 4:30am in final preparations for the event on Sunday to officially end the week-long celebrations.

Members of the Household Cavalry were also photographed in Parliament Square.

Queen will celebrate 70 years as the Head of United Kingdom this week. The 96-year-old will be joined by senior royals on her balcony, including Prince Charles and William for Trooping the Colour.

On Friday, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew will also accompany the monarch for Queen Thanksgiving Service.