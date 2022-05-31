Joyland film-maker Saim Sadiq reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s recognition: Photo

Priyanka Chopra recently congratulated all the winners at the Cannes Film Festival. She is proud of the fact that most of the talents that received recognition for their work were from Asia.
Speaking of which, a few hours ago, the Quantico star took to Instagram story to share a slew of photos of powerhouse of talent from Asia who made it big this time at the Cannes.
Amongst these pictures, the Sky is Pink actress also shared a photo of Pakistan’s first movie entry at the Cannes, Joyland’s team, that won jury prize in the Un Certain Regard and Queer Palm competition.
Saim Sadiq, the director of Joyland, who is already over the moon after receiving this prestigious award, re-shared the Padmavaat star’s story on his IG handle and thanked the global star in the caption.
He wrote, “ Priyanka, Shukriya (Thank you).”
Meanwhile, Chopra again congratulated Sadiq’s by re-sharing his IG story on her social media handle.
Earlier, the movie’s team also shared a tear-jerky moment on social media in which the movie received a standing ovation from the audience after the screening at the Cannes.
To note, Joyland’s story revolves around a patriarchal family in Lahore that yearns for a baby boy who can carry forward their family lineage; however, their youngest son joins a dance theatre and falls in love with a trans woman.
