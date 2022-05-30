Drake reacts to killing of Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala

Canadian rapper Drake has paid a touching tribute to Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on Sunday.



The One Dance singer took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of Sidhu with his mother to remember the Indian singer.

He captioned the photo, “RIP MOOSE @sidhu_moosewala.”

Drake made headlines in 2020 when he started following the Punjabi singer on Instagram.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in a firing incident at Jawaharke in Mansa district on Sunday evening.

According to Indian media, the singer was killed a day after the government curtailed his security.



The last video song of Sidhu Moose Wala, 'THE LAST RIDE'









