Drake reacts to killing of Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala

Canadian rapper Drake has paid a touching tribute to Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on Sunday.
The One Dance singer took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of Sidhu with his mother to remember the Indian singer.
He captioned the photo, “RIP MOOSE @sidhu_moosewala.”
Drake made headlines in 2020 when he started following the Punjabi singer on Instagram.
Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in a firing incident at Jawaharke in Mansa district on Sunday evening.
According to Indian media, the singer was killed a day after the government curtailed his security.
The last video song of Sidhu Moose Wala, 'THE LAST RIDE'
Canadians express love for Queen Elizabeth
Kim Kardashian appears in new video with Pete Davidson
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: High and low points of trial
Ed Sheeran will sing tribute to Queen Elizabeth
36 years later, 'Top Gun' again tops N.America box office
Karisma will be next seen in Abhinay Deo's 'Brown'