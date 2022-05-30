PTI's Dr Yasmin Rashid requests registration of FIR against Rana Sanaullah

PTI's Yasmin Rashid smiles as she drives the car with a broken windshield during the long march to Islamabad. — Courtesy PTI official

LAHORE: Senior PTI leader and former Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has requested police to register a case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and SP City Lahore, Geo News reported Monday.

The former provincial minister filed a request at Shafiiqabad Police Station, seeking the registration of the first information report (FIR) against the government functionaries for "violence and police high-handedness" against her during the PTI Azadi March last week in Lahore.

"We left for Islamabad on Imran Khan’s call for a peaceful protest when police officers forcibly stopped my vehicle near Timber Market and tried to force me out of the car.”

Rashid stated that her daughter and sister saved her from police action.

She further said that they moved ahead but police again stopped them, surrounded the vehicle and baton-charged them.

“My car was completely destroyed during this incident and I got injured as a result of this action. If my daughter and sister did not save me, policemen would have killed me.”

Yasmin Rashid alleged that all this was done at the behest of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and SP City.

The PTI had earlier announced that it would file cases against Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the interior minister for "police violence" against its workers during the long march.