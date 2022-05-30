Johnny Depp turns a rock star amid break from Amber Heard trial: Watch

Johnny Depp turns a rock star amid break from Amber Heard trial

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp turned a rock star during break from his former wife Amber Heard defamation trial as the jury has begun deliberations.



The Pirates of the Caribbean star enthralled fans with his surprise performance at his old friend Jeff Beck concert in Sheffield, England on Sunday.

The video of Johnny Depp performance has taken the internet by storm.

Depp appeared in good spirit for his first public event after six weeks of the trial as he is seen playing guitar with Jeff on the cover of John Lennon’s song Isolation.

Johnny Depp and Jeff also performed covers of Marvin’s “What’s Going On” and Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing”.

For the unversed, before becoming an actor, Depp began his career as a musician.

Meanwhile, the jury began deliberations on Friday in the blockbuster defamation case between Depp and Amber Heard after their lawyers delivered closing arguments following a six-week trial featuring blistering mutual accusations of domestic abuse.