Monday May 30, 2022
Kim Kardashian appears in new video with Pete Davidson

By Web Desk
May 30, 2022
Kim Kardashian on Sunday shared two brief video clips with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star shared the videos on her stories. The couple is seen sticking out their tongues before sharing a kiss in front of the camera.

Kim is dating the former SNL comedian after divorcing rapper Kanye West.

Pete recently announced to quit the Saturday Night Live.

