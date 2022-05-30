Kim Kardashian appears in new video with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian on Sunday shared two brief video clips with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.
Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star shared the videos on her stories. The couple is seen sticking out their tongues before sharing a kiss in front of the camera.
Kim is dating the former SNL comedian after divorcing rapper Kanye West.
Pete recently announced to quit the Saturday Night Live.
Shehnaaz Gill leaves jaws dropped in latest social media snaps
Kartik Aaryan posted an all-smiles picture of himself celebrating the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'
Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead at Mansa village after the cops withdrew his security
During closing arguments, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal teams agreed as the judge praised their 'professionalism'
Dwayne Johnson and Disney have a cordial and positive relationship
Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram and shared pictures of her last look from 2022 Cannes Film Festival