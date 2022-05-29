Meghan Markle’s ‘bad publicity’ over Texas incident might cancel Jubilee

File Footage

Meghan Markle might be forced to ‘pull the plug’ on her Jubilee visit after getting bad publicity after the Texas incident.



This claim has been made by royal commentator Neil Sean, on his YouTube Channel.

There, he claimed, “Apparently Meghan knows that the public over here particularly in London and the surrounding areas are not too keen on her return.”

“This could work in favour because with days to go for her return back to the Platinum Jubilee. All this negative and bad publicity from the visit to Texas means that she pulls the plug on her return to London.”

“If you think about it, this happened before and Prince Harry returned back for the unveiling of his late mother, the statue of Diana. Then they both decided to stay away for security reasons for Prince Philip's memorial service.”