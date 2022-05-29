Meghan Markle’s father leaves hospital after ‘near-fatal’ stroke

File Footage





Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr. has reportedly been discharged from hospital after he suffered a massive stroke last week.

According to reports, Thomas was allowed to leave the hospital five days after his stroke just as it was reported that Meghan had been trying to reach out to her estranged father.

Talking to The Mail on Sunday after being discharged, Thomas said: “I feel hugely grateful and know how lucky I am to be alive. I want to thank everyone, especially the wonderful doctors and nurses who saved my life. They are angels.”

“I have been deeply moved by loving messages I’ve received from all over the world. People have been so kind. I can’t speak right now, but I am working hard and will thank people properly when I can,” he added.

The retired Hollywood lighting expert had reportedly been planning to visit the UK this week for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations but the stroke put a dent in his plans.

Thomas was in Mexico last Monday when he fell ill and was rushed to a hospital emergency. He reportedly lost his speech for a while after the stroke, close sources had said.