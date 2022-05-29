Meghan Markle’s ‘angry’ look at ‘sad’ Prince Harry analysed by body language expert

One of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s last outings as senior royals came in March, 2020 at the Mountbatten Festival of Music and a specific picture from the event shows the Duchess looking particularly angry and the Duke, sad.



After fans were left guessing at the time, body language expert Judi James analysed the picture in question and pointed out Meghan and Harry’s different expressions in a chat with Express UK.

According to James: “Meghan’s facial expression is in contrast to the red-carpet smiles that she has been producing so brilliantly on their last duties in the U.K.”

“Her brows are puckered into a frown and her eye expression looks angry. Her teeth are displayed, but not in a smile, suggesting tension. This look could have been an odd and misleading moment, or any signals of what looks like anger and disconnection could have been prompted by something other than one another.”

James then added: “But it’s clear Harry’s fans would rather believe the fairy-tale version of the couple smiling in delight to walk off together into a new and perfect life than the thought that their decision might be causing sadness or any negative emotions from him behind the scenes.”

The expert also weighed in on Prince Harry’s ‘emotional turmoil’ in the same photo, highlighting that the event marks the last time he was in role as Captain General.

“Harry’s smile has vanished here, to be replaced by a very distant, reflective and rather sorrowful looking eye expression. It looks eerily similar to the facial expression his mother Diana showed us from the car window once her own rejection from the royal family looked inevitable,” she said.

James added: “Seeing Harry looking equally miserable at a similar moment in his career (his mother was going through a painful split from Charles) is haunting. It emphasizes the fact that, despite all his upbeat grinning poses, his move away from his family and all his ties in the U.K. is not something that he is doing either easily or without some sadness.”

It has been two years since the outing and Prince Harry and Meghan now reside in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. They are also scheduled to visit the UK this week for the Queen’s Jubilee.











