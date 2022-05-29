Prince Harry ‘sold’ Prince William, Charles’ trust to Oprah Winfrey





Prince Harry is said to have ‘sold’ the trust that he shared with his father and brother, Prince William and Prince Charles, a royal expert said while commenting on his upcoming trip to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee.

Talking to OK! Magazine, royal expert Duncan Larcombe said that Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s trip isn’t to end their rift with the royal family but only for the sake of the Queen.

He added that members of the royal family, including Charles, William, and Kate Middleton, aren’t also too keen on mingling much with the Sussexes because of their tendency to speak to the media.

“Of course, when they do comeback, they Royals won't say anything to them apart from pleasantries because they won't want it reported back and put on, you know, 'Harry and Meghan sat with Oprah' again,” said Larcombe.

He then continued: “It's very difficult for William and Charles to say anything to them because that trust has been sold, to put it bluntly.”

He then added that the presence of their kids, Archie and Lilibet, might be the only welcome distraction from the frostiness.