Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leaving everybody ‘mortified’ with absence

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Platinum Jubilee preparations causing Queen Elizabeth to become “utterly mortified”.



This revelation has been made by royal biographer and author Andrew Morton.

He was quoted telling Express UK, “With the Queen as head of state, the Jubilee is both a family and state event.”

“The Sussexes are attending the family events. Is it an olive branch? Yes, I think everybody would have been mortified if they had stayed in California.”

Before concluding he even added, “Especially as Harry had made a flying visit to see the Queen to Holland on his way to the Invictus Games.”