Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leaving everybody ‘mortified’ with absence

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Platinum Jubilee preparations causing Queen Elizabeth to become “utterly mortified”.
This revelation has been made by royal biographer and author Andrew Morton.
He was quoted telling Express UK, “With the Queen as head of state, the Jubilee is both a family and state event.”
“The Sussexes are attending the family events. Is it an olive branch? Yes, I think everybody would have been mortified if they had stayed in California.”
Before concluding he even added, “Especially as Harry had made a flying visit to see the Queen to Holland on his way to the Invictus Games.”
Shanna Moakler wants to sell her engagement ring from Travis Barker for at least $120K
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s explosive trial has been sent to jurors on Friday
Critics seemed unable to coalesce around any of the films in competition.
Johnny Depp’s team spared no opportunity to throw ‘the kitchen sink’ at Amber Heard in closing arguments
Priyanka Chopra shares throwback picture of her late grandmother on her birthday
The world ‘baffled’ seeing Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s silence over Thomas Markle