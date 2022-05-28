Johnny Depp defamation suit ‘destroyed’ Amber Heard life

Hollywood actress Amber Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft has said that the Johnny Depp defamation suit had made her client’s life ‘pure hell.’
During the closing arguments on Friday, Elaine said the defamation suit filed against the Aquaman star by Johnny Depp and a campaign of "global humiliation" has made her life "pure hell."
She told the jury, "It has destroyed her life. This has consumed her. She´s getting death threats.”
Bredehoft went on to say any damage to Depp´s career was self-inflicted.
The AFP quoted Heard’s lawyer as saying, “We´re asking you to finally hold this man responsible. He has never accepted responsibility for anything in his life.
"He´s blamed everybody in the world -- his agent, his manager, his lawyer, Amber, his friends, everybody."
Shanna Moakler wants to sell her engagement ring from Travis Barker for at least $120K
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s explosive trial has been sent to jurors on Friday
Critics seemed unable to coalesce around any of the films in competition.
Johnny Depp’s team spared no opportunity to throw ‘the kitchen sink’ at Amber Heard in closing arguments
Priyanka Chopra shares throwback picture of her late grandmother on her birthday
The world ‘baffled’ seeing Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s silence over Thomas Markle