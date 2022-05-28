Johnny Depp defamation suit ‘destroyed’ Amber Heard life

Hollywood actress Amber Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft has said that the Johnny Depp defamation suit had made her client’s life ‘pure hell.’



During the closing arguments on Friday, Elaine said the defamation suit filed against the Aquaman star by Johnny Depp and a campaign of "global humiliation" has made her life "pure hell."

She told the jury, "It has destroyed her life. This has consumed her. She´s getting death threats.”

Bredehoft went on to say any damage to Depp´s career was self-inflicted.

The AFP quoted Heard’s lawyer as saying, “We´re asking you to finally hold this man responsible. He has never accepted responsibility for anything in his life.

"He´s blamed everybody in the world -- his agent, his manager, his lawyer, Amber, his friends, everybody."