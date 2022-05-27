Johnny Depp ‘is no saint but not a violent abuser’, lawyer claims in closing argument

Johnny Depp ‘isn’t a saint but not a violent abuser’, claims lawyer in closing argument

Johnny Depp’s defence team presented their closing arguments to the jury on Friday, with his attorney Ben Chew insisting that he may not be a saint but he’s ‘not a violent abuser’.

According to The New York Post, Chew took to the stand to make one last appeal in Depp’s defamation suit against ex-Amber Heard, and said: “Mr. Depp is no saint, and he's never claimed to be one. He has made mistakes in his life as we've all had.”

Admitting that Depp may have struggled with substance abuse, Chew further insisted that that did not mean that he was capable of abusing someone.

He has struggled with drugs and alcohol … but he is not a violent abuser. He's not an abuser as Ms. [Amber] Heard claims, and he does not deserve to have his life and legacy destroyed by [a] vicious lie,” Chew added.