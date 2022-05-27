Thomas Markle expressed desire to see daughter Meghan Markle before stroke

Thomas Markle wished he could meet daughter Meghan Markle, a month before his stroke.

During an episode of his Exceptional Friendship podcast, Thomas shared his hopes to attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June, and expressed that he wanted to rekindle relationship with estranged daughter Meghan.

“Sure, I’m going to the Jubilee, however the backside line is that I made a decision to go the Jubilee as a result of some individuals invited me to come back to the Jubilee, and Meghan and Harry had cancelled; they weren’t going to go,” he informed his co-presenter Karl Larsen.

“Now they’re coming too, so God solely is aware of what’s going to occur, I don’t suppose we’ll stumble upon one another, I don’t suppose we’ll go to the identical locations.”

“I’m certain there can be occasions when there can be glances between myself, my daughter and my son-in-law. I’ll simply should play it by ear,” he continued.

Thomas suffered a shocking stroke this week that has reportedly left him voiceless. The father of the duchess is currently admitted to a hospital in California.

Neither Meghan, nor husband Prince Harry has reached out to the old man to inquire about his health.