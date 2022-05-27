Amber Heard says witnesses will say anything 'to be a part of Johnny Depp show'

Amber Heard talks about Johnny Depp and his influence during interrogation by his lawyer Camille Vasquez.

On multiple occasions during her 30-minutes time on the stand, Amber insinuated that all of her ex-husband witnesses are liars in one form or another, trying to make fame and money out of this trial.

"I've heard alot of people say a lot of things to be a part of the Johnny Depp show," she told at the beginning of her examination.

Later at an instant, when directly asked if the witnesses are lying, Amber Heard responded.

"I know how many people will come out and say whatever for him," Ms Heard said in court on Thursday. "That's his power. That's why I wrote the op-ed. I was speaking to that phenomenon."

Vehemently denying that she did not stage her bruise-faced photo opportunity outside court in 2016, Heard rebuffed the former TMZ employee's testimony about being contact to arrive at the location.

"He is a very powerful man and people love currying favor with powerful men and I know that firsthand, I've lived it," Heard said, dismissing the testimony.

"I know how many people will come out of the woodwork to be in support of Johnny. It's clear from this courtroom how many people will do that," she said, appearing to refer to Depp's fans in the courtroom gallery.

Her testimony, she added, had led to "hundreds" of death threats on a daily basis and forced her to "relive the trauma" of her marriage.

"This is horrible... this is humiliating for any human being to go through and perhaps it's easy to forget, but I am a human being," she said. "As I stand here today, I can't have a career. I can't even have people associate with me because of the threats and the attacks that they will have to endure."