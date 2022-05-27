Scott Disick receives love from Kim Kardashian as Kourtney enjoys honeymoon in Italy

US reality TV star Scott Disick has received love from Kim Kardashian, the younger sister of his ex partner Kourtney Kardashian, on his 39th birthday.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared a series of photos with Scott to wish him a very happy birthday.

Sharing a throwback photo with Scott, Kim says, “Happy Birthday @letthelordbewithyou I love you so much I can't wait to celebrate w you!!!”.

In the picture, Kim and Scott can be seen posing for a sweet photo while spending time together.

She also posted a selfie taken after they went out for ice cream.

In the third and fourth pictures, Kim Kardashian and Scott are seen working out together at a private gym.

On Thursday, Scott posted a video where he is seen spending quality time with his children Mason, Penelope and Reign as they reunited with dad after the wedding of their mom in Italy.

Kourtney is currently enjoying honeymoon in Italy.

“Happy birthday 2 me! Biggest blessing of my life right here!,” He posted the video with caption.



