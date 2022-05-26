Tom Cruise on bathroom fight scene with Henry Cavill: 'the wildest thing!'

Tom Cruise recently spoke on his iconic bathroom fight scene with Henry Cavill in the 2018 movie Mission Impossible – Fallout.

During his conversation with BBC Radio 1, the Hollywood A-lister shed light on his bathroom fight scene with Cavill.

“It is, I’m telling you, we looked at that over and over in rushes,” Cruise said about the cut in which Cavill’s beard becomes fuller as he approaches Cruise.

“The editing room were going, ‘How did you do that, Henry?’ OK, he is so talented that he can do that. I remember the time I saw the take and he did that, I was like, ‘This is awesome! This is amazing.’ I wish I could grow a beard like that. I was like, ‘That happened,” he added.

“But, you had to play it back, and you could play it back in slow motion and I still can’t figure it out. It is the wildest thing,” he said.