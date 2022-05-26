Caitlyn Jenner missed Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding, here’s why

File footage

Pictures and videos from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's lavish Italian wedding took the internet by storm.

The glam wedding ceremony was a close-knit affair as Kourtney and Travis only invited a few close friends and family members.

While glimpses from the couple's Italian wedding event are making rounds on the internet, fans noticed Caitlyn Jenner’s absence in the pictures.

Reports now suggest that athlete-turned-media personality was not invited to Kourtney and Travis’ wedding in Italy.

On Wednesday, sources close to the couple told TMZ that Kardashian’s former stepparent never received an invitation in the mail to the very intimate wedding weekend because they have a very limited relationship.

The media outlet stated Kardashian and Jenner do not really see or speak to each other, so the Poosh founder, 43, did not feel it necessary to invite the former Olympian to her destination wedding at Castello Brown on May 22.

Currently, Kourtney and Travis still vacationing in Italy, where they have been clicked packing on the PDA and enjoying time on a super-yacht.