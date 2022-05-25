Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and more express shock over fatal massacre at Texas Elementary School

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Priyanka Chopra and other renowned Hollywood celebrities recently reacted on social media in the view of deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas.



According to several media reports, a teenage gunman identified as Salvador Ramos opened fire at Robb Elementary School, claiming the lives of at least 19 children and two adults on Tuesday.

Following this tragic incident, celebrities expressed their shock over the massacre and even offer condolence for the victims and their families.

The Shake it Off hit-maker voiced her “rage and grief” after learning about the murders in Uvalde.

The Quantico star wrote a heartfelt note, saying, “Condolences are not enough. There need to be more done. So tragic.”

Kylie Jenner also felt “devastating” by this tragic incident and penned down her emotion. “Another school shooting devastating, breaks my heart for these families,” she said.

However, a few celebrities including Gomez, Matthew McConaughey and Kourtney Kardashian raised concerns on gun violence and even called out for enacting stricter gun control legislation in the country.

The Dreaming of You crooner asserted that the people in power “need to stop giving lip service and change the laws to prevent these upcoming shootings”.

The Interstellar actor said that it’s time to “re-evaluate and re-negotiate”.





The reality star pleaded to lawmakers to take accountability to “protect our babies”.





