Khloe Kardashian says 'it's a vibe' after her love life was turned into meme

Khloe Kardashian gave a hilarious response to a meme that poked fun at her love life following the divas' solo appearance at Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding.

The 37-year-old diva, who was cheated on by Tristan Thompson, arrived alone at the lavish star-studded event in Portofino on Sunday.

A photo of Khloe went viral on social media in which she can be standing alone as she watched Megan Fox cosying up to Machine Gun Kelly at the seaside event.

"My love life summed up in one photo," the fan tweeted.

The reality star came across the viral photo and gave a hilarious response. “Same girl lol it’s a vibe though,” she commented.

The Kardashians star welcomed True with a former NBA player in 2018 but the couple’s romance was short-lived as Tristan cheated on her while she was expecting.

The former lovebirds reconciled but parted ways again when Khloe discovered that he has fathered a baby with Miralee Nichols.