Prince William ‘warmer’ to Camilla than Harry who ‘glowers’ at her: Source

Prince William and Prince Harry may not have enjoyed a particularly warm relationship with their stepmom Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, but according to an expert, William seems to be mending his relationship with her.

Woman’s Day quoted an insider saying: “Wills accepted that Camilla is who his father chose, and who he's always been in love with.”

“But he always held her at arm's length, and she never tried to push him on that. William's at least been warmer than Prince Harry, who glowered at her in silence unless he was pushed into conversation.”

The source also claimed that Charles had specially reached out to William in an attempt to help his relationship with Camilla, and found that William was welcoming.

“Charles asked William to be seen fully on board with her – and he wasn't sure if his son would agree to it,” the source shared, adding that William was, in fact, onboard.

The insider added: “William accepts that it's time to let go of the past and look to the future for his family, and Camilla is a non-negotiable part of that.”



