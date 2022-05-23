 
close
Monday May 23, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Queen Elizabeth chooses interesting names for her horses

Queen Elizabeth chooses interesting names for her horses

By Web Desk
May 23, 2022
Queen Elizabeth chooses interesting names for her horses

Queen Elizabeth's horse, Love Affairs, made her debut Sunday at Nottingham, according to Royal Central.

The publication reported "Another of The Queen’s horses, Fresh Fancy, was due to run but has been withdrawn as she is in season."

The report about the Queen's horses prompted a quick reaction from senior journalist Charlie Procter.

Taking to Twitter, he shared some interesting details about the names of the monarch's horses.

Check out his reaction below:

Queen Elizabeth chooses interesting names for her horses