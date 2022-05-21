Johnny Depp, Amber Heard romance: Why Angelina Jolie warned longtime friend against marrying?

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie had once warned his longtime friend and co-star Johnny Depp not to date Amber Heard.



According to media reports, the Eternals actor had warned Depp about Amber Heard and showed her “dislike” towards the The Rum Diary star amid the promotion of their then releasing film The Tourist back in 2010.

She had also pleaded with Depp to get a prenuptial agreement before his wedding to now former wife Heard.

Jolie, apparently was of the view that Depp might be going through a midlife crisis and become enchanted by Amber Heard, who was nearly half his age.

The actress had also warned him against getting married to Heard besides giving him some relationship advice.