Selena Gomez reveals her nighttime skincare regimen on TikTok

The queen of TikTok, aka Selena Gomez is glowing!



Last week, the Only Murders in the Building actress 29, shared her everyday makeup routine, and most recently, she turned to her TikTok account and gave fans a look at her nighttime skincare regimen while wearing nothing but a towel.

The Rare Beauty founder's nine-step process featured a variety of moisturizers, sprays, and eye masks, but the last step is what really caught our eye.

To wrap things up before letting her hair down and heading to bed, Gomez lathered the Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum cream on her chest and legs.

This isn't the first time Gomez has proclaimed her love of the Bum Bum Cream — in January, she told Vogue UK that she uses the moisturizer when her "skin is peeling" from sun exposure, which we'll all likely experience at some point this summer.



Meanwhile, Gomez delivered an empowering speech about destigmatizing mental health as she dished on her own struggles at the Mental Health Youth Action Forum at the White House on Wednesday.