Sarah Jessica Parker celebrates 25th anniversary with husband Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker turned to her social media handle and posted a heartfelt post to mark her 25th wedding anniversary with her husband Matthew Broderick.

Celebrating the 25 years of togetherness, the Sex and the City actress shared a never-before-seen picture of her and Broderick’s wedding invitation card on Instagram on Thursday.

Fans were surprised to catch the glimpse of their wedding invite which was simple and chic and it mentioned nothing about the wedding.

“Please join Sarah Jessica and Matthew for a party in New York City on Monday, May 19, 1997 at 6:30 p.m.," the wedding invite reads.

Parker, 57, shared a classic black-and-white throwback photo of her and Broderick, 60, as she looked back at their romantic journey. She captioned the post, "Evening Attire. Silver baby. 25 years. And counting. X, your wife."

The couple also share three children: son James Wilkie, 19, and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, 12.