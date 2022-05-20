Sarah Jessica Parker celebrates 25th anniversary with husband Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker turned to her social media handle and posted a heartfelt post to mark her 25th wedding anniversary with her husband Matthew Broderick.
Celebrating the 25 years of togetherness, the Sex and the City actress shared a never-before-seen picture of her and Broderick’s wedding invitation card on Instagram on Thursday.
Fans were surprised to catch the glimpse of their wedding invite which was simple and chic and it mentioned nothing about the wedding.
“Please join Sarah Jessica and Matthew for a party in New York City on Monday, May 19, 1997 at 6:30 p.m.," the wedding invite reads.
Parker, 57, shared a classic black-and-white throwback photo of her and Broderick, 60, as she looked back at their romantic journey. She captioned the post, "Evening Attire. Silver baby. 25 years. And counting. X, your wife."
The couple also share three children: son James Wilkie, 19, and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, 12.
Kate Middleton and Prince William shared photos and video clips on their official Instagram handle.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard tied the knot in 2015
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living life of according to Netflix
Angelina Jolie had warned Johnny Depp about Amber Heard
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to UK for Queen Platinum Jubilee
Margot Robbie on Monday was reported by in talks to replace Johnny Depp in the 'Pirates of the Caribbean'