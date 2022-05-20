 
May 19, 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may drop more 'truth bombs': report

Reports about Meghan and Harry's docuseries have reportedly prompted serious concern at Buckingham Palace

By Web Desk
May 20, 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may drop more 'truth bombs' before the Queen's Jubilee as they reportedly invited Netflix cameras to their  Montecito mansion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to media reports, are filming a docuseries and have allowed Netflix cameras into their home.

The docuseries claims have reportedly prompted serious concern at Buckingham Palace over what further allegations they could air against royal family.

The Queen's grandson has already sparked fears about what details he could include in his memoir, with experts suggesting it will 'shake the monarchy to its core'.

Royal commentators are speculating that Meghan and Harry may have some big plans as they have reportedly allowed the streaming giant's cameras into their California home ahead of Queen's Jubilee celebrations.