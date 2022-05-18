Prince Andrew accused of ‘using’ Queen Elizabeth to bounce back to royal life

File Footage





Prince Andrew is said to be ‘using’ his close relationship with the Queen to try to return to royal life after he was ‘effectively cancelled’ in the wake of a sex scandal.

Talking on 60 Minutes Australia, royal author Tina Brown weighed in on Prince Andrew’s close relationship with the Queen and the fact that he lives a ‘stone’s throw’ away from the monarch in Windsor.

According to Brown: “The Duke of York lives just a stone's throw away from his mother in Windsor Great Park. This means he can easily visit her when he wants to and he is going to be out there at every turn.”

The author of The Palace Papers went on to say that Andrew was ‘essentially cancelled’, however, doesn’t want to be ‘stashed’ away.

Brown commented: “In previous centuries, Andrew would have been banished to the borders you know, and locked up in some castle keep but you can't do that in the 21st century.”

She also talked about Andrew making a key appearance alongside the Queen at his father, Prince Philip’s, memorial in late March, which reportedly left the royal family in ‘great anxiety and sorrow’.

Brown said: “I think nobody was happy to see him at her side at that service. But I'm also told that he pushed his way in, that in fact he wasn't supposed to be walking down the aisle with her.”

“Prince Andrew believes strongly that he can get back… This is something that he's obsessed with and that he believes that this is going to happen… He will get back into the mix and of course, his mother right now is the best route as he sees it,” Brown concluded.