Here's why Liverpool fans booed Prince William

Liverpool Fans booed Prince William and National Anthem in what an expert said "an expected moment at FC Cup final."
Sharing William's video, royal expert Omid Scobie wrote, "My understanding is that it's still felt there was an establishment coverup over the Hillsborough disaster and getting justice."
1989, a crush developed at the Hillsborough stadium in Sheffield resulting in the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans attending the club's FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.
It remains the UK's worst sporting disaster. Since then, many families and survivors have led a 30-year campaign to discover how and why they died
Kim Kardashian's sister Khloe flaunts her rock-hard abs and bleach blonde bob in new video
An insider revealed that Drake felt 'mixed emotions' after Rihanna announced her pregnancy with A$AP Rocky
Besides Riz Ahmed, the modern-day adaptation of 'Hamlet' will star Morfydd Clark and Joe Alywn
Tom Parker's memoir shows that Ed Sheeran supported him in paying medical bills
Elizabeth Olsen speaks on Danielle Haim and Chris Evans in a lie detector test
'If only there was a Karan that was just right for dessert,' wrote Twinkle Khanna in the caption