Dwayne Johnson calls for celebration as daughter Jasmine wins horse-riding competition

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson’s 6-year-old daughter Jasmine is making him a proud father with her recent achievements.

The Jungle Cruise actor, who is best known by his ring name The Rock, recently dropped heartwarming pictures with his little one and celebrated her victory.

In an Instagram post, the Red Notice actor, 50, revealed that Jasmine has won a horse riding competition.

Celebrating his daughter's big win, Rock wrote in the caption, "So proud of our little one and her commitment to putting in the work to achieve her accomplishments."

"I love that she has a competitive fire (wonder who she gets that from ) but she's not obsessed with winning," he continued. "The quality that I love is that she's passionate about riding and passionate about animals."

Alongside Jasmine’s adorable pictures from the competition, the Fast & Furious star further added, "As her father, that's one of qualities that makes me most proud to see her developing — finding her PASSION."

"That's one of the things we all want for our babies — for them to find their passions and run towards that burning light," he said.

Johnson shares Jasmine and Tiana, 4, with his wife, Lauren Hashian. He is also dad to daughter Simone, 20, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.