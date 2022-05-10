Meghan Markle 'extraordinary' bullying revealed by royal expert

Meghan Markle alleged bullying will be explained in an 'untold' confession.

Biographer Tom Bower spoke to GB News' Mark Dolan, biographer and investigative journalist Tom Bower said: "Well, in fact, I've finished it and it will be out very soon.

"It is a story, an untold story, I have found out things which are really quite extraordinary about her."

He went on to add: "And I think that the public perception of her will be either confirmed or outraged or in any case, it'll be a great surprise.

"It has turned out to be a very, very hard slog because people were pretty reluctant to speak and she and her lawyers had done very well to keep people silent, but I got through [to] enough."

Tom went on to add: "It's a great story, it is an astonishing story of a woman who came from nothing and is now a world figure and has trampled on all those others on the way which is classic for the sort of people I always choose, whether it's a politician or a tycoon.

"The victims are keen to talk and they have spoken and it's a really gripping story."

Meghan has been blamed to fire two personal assistances out of their job.

Buckingham Palace last year issued a statement around the Duchess' bullying allegations.

A statement read: "We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article.

"Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.

Meghan's spokesperson at the time declared that she was "saddened" by the reports.